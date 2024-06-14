 Himachal to earmark areas for NDRF units as part of monsoon prep - Hindustan Times
Himachal to earmark areas for NDRF units as part of monsoon prep

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 15, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Directions have also been issued to shift migrant labourers residing along the river banks to prevent mishaps

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting the monsoon’s arrival in the last week of June, the state government is gearing up to face adversity.

Floods triggered monsoon rains had ravaged Himachal last year. (HT FIle)
Floods triggered monsoon rains had ravaged Himachal last year. (HT FIle)

Notably, Himachal had been left ravaged after an unusually rough monsoon triggered flash flood in the state last year.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena directed deputy commissioners to find a suitable place to set up small units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba and Kullu..

“We have issued necessary directions to the DCs of the districts concerned to find a suitable place to set up the NDRF units. Directions have also been issued to shift migrant labourers residing along the river banks to prevent mishaps in case of adversity,” he said while reviewing the preparedness at the monsoon meeting.

Dam authorities asked to keep eye n water level

The government issued directions to coordinate with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the dam authorities in the state to keep monitoring the rise in water level during the monsoons and strengthen the early monitoring system.

Saxena has sought for a meeting to be convened with officials of the CWC and the representatives of the power projects Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC), Himachal Power Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) at the earliest.

“The dam authorities must test-check the functioning of their machinery and be prepared to mitigate any flood-type situation,” he said.

Satellite phones will also be provided to all subdivisions, he stated, adding that the state government has asked BSNL to provide the equipment much before the onset of monsoons which will prove handy for communication in emergency situations.

Stocking up on supplies

Garg also directed the Civil Supplies Corporation to ensure the stocking of adequate food grains to meet the demands of the people during any disaster.

“Besides, it should also be ensured that the rates of tarpaulin, blankets and other essentials are sold at the nominal rates and to keep check on vendors so that they may not charge higher prices for essential products,” Saxena said.

The directions were issued to the DCs, particularly for Mandi, Kullu and Kangra, which suffered the major brunt during last year’s monsoon disaster, asking them to visit the sinking sites and the spots most vulnerable to the floods and landslides. He said if the situation seems to cause any threat to the inhabitants in these areas, they may be advised to shift to safer places. Besides, strict instructions were issued to ban the excavation of slopes and to keep a close eye on illegal mining.

Meteorological department’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said the monsoon spell was expected to be normal this year from June to September.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal to earmark areas for NDRF units as part of monsoon prep
© 2024 HindustanTimes
