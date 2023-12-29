Himachal to get new DGP soon, says Sukhu

After returning from to the state capital from Delhi, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made clear that the state would soon have a new director general of police (DGP). Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The Himachal Pradesh high court had on Tuesday directed the state government to shift the state police chief Sanjay Kundu and Kangra superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri so that they do not influence the probe in a businessman’s complaint about the threat to his life.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Palampur-based businessman Nishant Sharma had alleged a threat to him, his family and his property. He had questioned the role of the DGP who had allegedly made calls to him, asking him to come to Shimla.

“Shift them to other posts where they would not have any opportunity to influence the investigation in the case,” a division bench of chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua had observed.

After Sanjay Kundu, 1989-batch Sudhir Ranjan Ojha is the senior most. Among the other top contenders for the post are 1990-batch Shyam Bhagat, 1991-batch Atul Verma and 1993-batch Ashok Tiwari and Anurag Garg.

“Since I was out of the state, the government would now decide on the court verdict after due consultations and discussions,” said Sukhu.

Will field strong candidates in Lok Sabha

The Congress would field strong candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 general elections, Sukhu said. Finalising the candidates would be done in the near future and the issues to be raised during the polls would be discussed when the election draws near, Sukhu told reporters.

The chief minister added that the state was ready to invite tourists for New Year celebrations.