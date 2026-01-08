Himachal to hire 1,000 ‘rogi mitras’, overhaul medical residency policy

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the Himachal Pradesh government will appoint 1,000 ‘rogi mitras’ or patient care assistants and implement a new senior residency policy to streamline healthcare delivery. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

A pilot project for the ‘rogi mitra’ initiative will launch in Hamirpur district, with 500 assistants assigned to medical colleges and 500 to other health institutions.

“The standard operating procedure has already been prepared. In the initial phase, ‘rogi mitras’ will be deployed at primary health centres,” Sukhu said after presiding over a high-level meeting.

Dedicated help counters for patients over 70 years will be set up at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and Chamiyana Hospital.

Under the new residency policy, the government will increase the quota for general duty officers (GDOs) to 66%, up from the current 50% shared with direct recruits.

The policy review follows the unrest in the state’s medical fraternity in December-end when a viral video showing a physical altercation between a senior resident at IGMC, Shimla, and a patient led to the doctor’s termination and a three-day strike. Though the strike ended after a mutual agreement, the incident highlighted the need for a relook at human resource management and patient-doctor friction. The new residency policy and the introduction of ‘rogi mitras’ is designed to bridge this gap and rationalise staff distribution to prevent burnout and conflict.

Additionally, the chief minister confirmed the introduction of MD and MS programmes in new disciplines at medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk. The upgrade includes the appointment of DM and MCh super-specialists, the establishment of advanced ICUs in all medical colleges, and the deployment of data entry operators in OPDs to improve record management