Himachal to install 48 weather stations for early warning on cloudbursts, rainfall

To increase disaster preparedness and minimise the effect of extreme weather conditions by issuing timely alerts, the Himachal government is set to install 48 automatic weather stations across the state for early warning on rainfall and cloudbursts. While 288 people have lost their lives during the monsoon season, including 23 deaths due to cloudbursts, and 8 deaths because of flashfloods, over 500 people lost their lives due to last year’s monsoon mayhem in the state. (HT Photo)

Himachal is grappling with weather atrocities from the last couple of years, especially during the monsoon.

This was a part of an MoU signed by the state government with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Officials said that under the agreement, 48 automatic weather stations will be installed across the state initially, providing real-time data to improve forecasting and preparedness, particularly for sectors like agriculture and horticulture. The network will later be expanded to the block level in a phased manner. Currently, 22 automatic weather stations set up by IMD are already operational.

While 288 people have lost their lives during monsoon season, including 23 deaths due to cloudbursts, and 8 deaths because of flashfloods this year. Over 500 people lost their lives due to last year’s monsoon mayhem in the state.

As per the data of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Himachal has incurred losses of over ₹1,300 crore since the onset of monsoon this year so far.

CM Sukhu said that this network of weather stations would significantly improve the management of natural disasters like excessive rainfall, flash floods, snowfall and cloudbursts by enhancing early warning systems and emergency response capabilities.

Additionally, the state government reached a consensus with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to provide ₹890 crore for a comprehensive disaster and climate risk reduction project.

“The project will help transition the state towards a more resilient disaster management framework, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, governance, and institutional capacity,” Sukhu said.

He said that the funds will be directed towards strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) and both state and district emergency operations centres (EOCs). Additional efforts include conducting Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments (CCVA) at the village level and developing an Early Warning System (EWS) for various natural disasters.

Moreover, a state institute for disaster management would be established besides constructing helipads to enhance disaster response, and a new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) company would be formed to strengthen local disaster management efforts.