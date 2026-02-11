Himachal tourism department collaborates with IRCTC

In a major step to boost tourism and improve occupancy in government-run hotels, the Himachal Pradesh tourism development corporation (HPTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). HPTDC managing director Rajiv Kumar said that the partnership is part of a broader strategy to increase hotel occupancy and revenue generation. (File)

The initiative combines IRCTC’s expertise in rail tourism with HPTDC’s hospitality services and local cuisine. The statement said that by aligning with one of the largest transportation networks in the country, HPTDC will gain pan-India visibility.

Focusing on leveraging the heritage Kalka–Shimla toy train and pan-India railway tourism network, the MoU aims to attract more tourists to Himachal by integrating IRCTC’s rail-based tour packages with HPTDC hotels, particularly along the UNESCO-listed heritage railway route.

As part of the MoU, IRCTC and HPTDC have launched a “Shimla Toy Train Weekend Getaway” package, a 2-night, 3-day tour scheduled from March 27 to 29. The package originates from Kalka and includes travel to Shimla in a chartered toy train coach, accommodation at Hotel Holiday Home, an HPTDC property, along with sightseeing in Shimla and Kufri.

The package, including three breakfasts, is priced starting at ₹8,255 per person (inclusive of taxes).

Speaking on the occasion, Harjot Singh Sandhu, chief regional manager, IRCTC, said “Through this MoU, we will jointly promote railway-based tourism packages so that tourists stay in HPTDC hotels and experience destinations like Shimla through heritage routes such as the toy train.”

He added that Kalka serves as IRCTC’s last major railway base connecting Himachal, from where tourists will be routed to destinations including Shimla, Barog and Kiarighat under composite travel packages.

HPTDC managing director Rajiv Kumar said that the partnership is part of a broader strategy to increase hotel occupancy and revenue generation. “Our primary objective is to ensure that the 1,111 rooms of HPTDC across the state do not remain vacant. Increased occupancy will help us renovate hotels on time, pay salaries promptly and strengthen the corporation financially.”

He noted that HPTDC has already entered into similar collaborations with online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip and has issued directions to hotel managers to actively engage with government institutions, educational institutions and hospitals to host official functions, conferences and social events at HPTDC properties.

He said the collaboration is expected to give a major push to heritage tourism, especially during peak seasons such as snowfall, while ensuring better utilization of tourism infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.