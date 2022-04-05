Himachal: Two women die as scooter falls into Chamba rivulet

Two women were killed after the scooter they were riding skidded off the road and plunged into Saal rivulet at Machhrali on Chamba-Saho road in Chamba late on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Ritu, a resident of Ludhera and Priti, 28. They were sisters-in-law. Rescue teams, including NDRF, firefighters and police personnel, reached the spot soon after receiving the information.

Chamba SDM Naveen Tanwar said the duo was learning to drive the scooter. The accident took place around 7pm.

One of the victims was found late night and rushed to the Chamba medical college, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body of other was recovered on Tuesday morning.

The police have launched investigation and the cause of accident has yet to be ascertained.