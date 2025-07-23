Himachal university sets up centre to study disasters, suggest solution

In wake of the repeated disasters being faced by the state, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has set up the Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience. Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, who inaugurated the centre on the occasion of the HPU’s 56th foundation day on Tuesday, said, “The formation of the new research department focuses on disaster management. It’s timely and necessary given the increasing frequency of flash floods and cloudbursts in the region.” Four new research centres have also been inaugurated in the university.

“Why are flash floods happening repeatedly in Himachal over the last five years? There must be scientific studies to understand these causes,” he said.

The minister said the centre would conduct research for prevention, prediction and solution of natural disasters. Along with this, he inaugurated four new research centers in the university. Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology will promote research related to clean environment, green energy and environmental protection. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the university and the Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar to promote green energy.

The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Physical Systems will prepare students for the challenges of the digital age, such as AI ethics, data privacy and cyber security. Similarly, the Centre for Himachali Culture and Health will work towards preserving Himachal’s rich folk language, art, festivals and cultural heritage and getting it global recognition. Apart from this, the Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and Indian Mathematics will carry forward the tradition of Srinivas Ramanujan and connect the Indian traditional mathematical knowledge system with modern scientific innovations.

Anirudh also raised concern over “declining” quality of education. “Since private universities began coming up in every small town, education has turned into a business. The quality of education has dropped. Earlier, students from Punjab, Haryana and even Delhi used to come to this university,” he said.

“The university that once started small has now grown immensely. Students from here are representing Himachal all over the world,” he stated. Highlighting the disparity in facilities between private and government institutions, the minister said, “Government universities are still doing good work despite lacking infrastructure. Compared to them, private universities fall short in offering academic depth and seriousness.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his message on the university’s 56th foundation day, said, “This university is not merely a centre of education but also a reflection of the social, political, cultural and economic development of the state.”

Sukhu, who is an alumnus of the university, said, “The university must become a powerful symbol of transformation where not only academic curricula are modernised but administrative systems are also reformed. It should adopt flexible and streamlined processes to frame and revise curricula regularly besides introducing fresh and relevant content in line with the changing times.”

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appealed for preserving the institution’s historical, academic and cultural integrity. “Himachal Pradesh University is a living testimony to history. Since its establishment post 1970, the university has served as a hub of political and cultural heritage.”

“This university has produced chief ministers, ministers, writers and scientists. One of the scientists is the vice-chancellor,” added Shukla.