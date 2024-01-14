Himachal: Vikramaditya, Pratibha Singh remember Virbhadra’s contribution

Inaugurating the two-day district-level Makar Sankranti fair at Tattapani in the Karsog assembly, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh along with his mother–state Congress chief Pratibha Singh reminisced the works done by his father – Virbhadra Singh. Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File Photo)

“Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh has made a special contribution to the development of the state. His contribution can never be forgotten,” he said while expressing his gratitude to the Union government for allocating ₹3,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He said that the PWD rest house will be constructed in Tattapani after seeking cabinet approval.

He added that the Karsog area will be developed in every aspect. Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh said the state government is ensuring the all-round development of the state. The damage caused to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure during the natural disaster is being repaired quickly. She announced ₹2 lakh for the construction of a stage in Tattapani on the demand of local people.

Singh said the efforts are on to make Himachal a model state in the country. He added that the PWD has suffered a loss worth crores of rupees during the natural disaster adding that there was a loss of ₹10,000 crore across the state but no big economic package was received from the Central government at the time of the disaster. Singh said although the Prime Minister considers Himachal as his second home, it did not get the support it should have received from the Centre at the time of the disaster.