Himachal: 3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Mandi district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday morning.

Mild tremors were felt across the district at around 1.38am. The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km. No casualties or damage to property has been reported, so far.

While all of Himachal falls in the high-damage risk zone, parts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti fall in a ‘very-high’ damage risk zone on the earthquake hazard map. Of late, several minor tremors have been felt in the state.