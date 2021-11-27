Himalayan Monal National Aerofest 2021 begins at Chamba’s Khajjiar

A three-day Himalayan Monal National Aerofest-2021 began at Chamba’s famous tourist destination Khajjiar on Friday.

The Aerofest being organised under “Chalo Chamba” campaign was inaugurated by Pradeep Bharadwaj, Group Commander, Air Force Station, Dalhousie. About 100 participants from 15 states are participating in the paragliding competition besides acrobatic paragliding, remote-controlled paramotor show and remote-controlled drone show.

During this, he inaugurated the paragliding competition by hoisting the competition flag and flagging off the participants.

The participants also included contingents from the Army and the Indian Air Force.

In his address, Bhardwaj said based on the initiative of the district administration, various competitions organised under the Chalo Chamba campaign will undoubtedly give a fillip to the tourism in the district.

“The campaign is also important in the promotion of the rich art and culture of Chamba,” he said.

Bhardwaj said participants from the other states would also get an opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty, art and culture while local youth would get a chance to make their mark in paragliding at the national and international level.

He said such adventure sports activities at the famous tourist places also open new employment opportunities for the local people.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana said the Himalayan Monal National Aerofest-2021 was the fourth competition under the Chalo Chamba campaign.

Earlier, The Himalayan Ghoral 9th National Dragon Boat Race Competition, Mountain Biking and Rally of Chamba have been successfully organised.

He said the district administration was organising various sports and cultural events across the district under the Chalo Chamba campaign throughout the year.

It would not only help tap the tourism potential of Chamba but also bring the district on the world tourism map in terms of art and culture.

Artists and craftsmen would also get an opportunity to exhibit their talent, said Rana.

The deputy commissioner said the winners of the competition would be given prize money of 2 lakh. There will also be 10 consolation prizes.

Local folk singers presented “Masudha” singing while an Army Band also performed on the occasion.

Folk music was also held near the famous Khajjiar Lake while an exhibition of traditional handicraft and metalcraft was also put up. The fest will conclude on November 28.