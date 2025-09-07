Hindu family shelters Muslim neighbour after floods in Kathua

A Hindu family has provided shelter to a Muslim family in Kathua’s Bani area whose house was damaged in a flash flood on August 28. Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway gets damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall, in Kathua, on Sunday.A Hindu family has provided shelter to a Muslim family in Kathua’s Bani area whose house was damaged in a flash flood on August 28. (PTI)

Local MLA Dr Rameshwar Singh took up reconstruction of the damaged house with district administration and has assured funds from his CDF as well.

“Over a week ago the house of Javed Ahmed, a Gujjar, collapsed in heavy rains during midnight in Barmota village. With five children, two of whom are deaf, mute and blind, his wife and old father-in-law, Ahmed was distraught and had no idea what to do in the dead of night amid heavy downpour,” said the local MLA.

Singh informed that a Hindu family of Subhash Kumar helped the Gujjar family. “While Subhash Kumar, a labourer, was away in Himachal Pradesh, his daughter and wife brought Javed and his family to their house and opened two rooms for them,” said Singh.

He said that on the very next day, he had gone to the house of Subhash Kumar to enquire about his well being. “We took some ration along but they refused to accept. We also suggested shifting Javed and his family to Panchayat Ghar but they again refused. Such humanity has kept hopes of a better tomorrow alive,” said Singh.

The independent MLA informed that he has taken up the case of Javed Ahmed with the tehsildar for reconstruction of his house.

“I will also provide financial help from the CDF as well. Heavy rains and flash floods have left a trail of death and destruction across Jammu and Kashmir. I will request the Union government to open the online window for accepting applications under Prime Minister Awas Yojana,” he said.

He said that he would raise this issue in the next assembly session.