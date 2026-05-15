Hisar court allows Rampal to appear via video conferencing

A Hisar court has allowed controversial preacher Rampal to appear through video conferencing in the ongoing sedition case linked to the 2014 Satlok Ashram violence. Rampal was arrested on November 19, 2014, and remained in judicial custody for more than 11 years before securing bail from the HC earlier this year. (HT File)

Hearing his plea, the court of additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma allowed exemption for Rampal from physical appearance and permitted him to join the court proceedings virtually for the hearing scheduled on May 16, as well as, future hearings until further orders.

Rampal’s counsel, Mahender Singh Nain, had moved an application before the court requesting permission for virtual appearance, citing security concerns. Haryana Police also supported the plea and urged the court to hear the matter before the scheduled date due to security-related issues. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the request.

Rampal, who was recently released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court is currently staying at the Satlok Ashram in his native Dhamana village in Sonepat district. The case is related to the 2014 violence at the Satlok Ashram in Barwala, Hisar, during a major police and administrative operation against the ashram.

He was booked for various offences, including attempt to murder and waging war against the state, besides under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Rampal was arrested on November 19, 2014, and remained in judicial custody for more than 11 years before securing bail from the HC earlier this year.