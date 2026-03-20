Hisar farmers protest outside DC office over ‘meagre’ Kharif crop loss relief

Claiming to have received meagre compensation— ₹89 and ₹197—for their Kharif crop losses in 2025 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), agitated farmers from many Hisar villages staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office. Protesting farmers in Haryana in Hisar on Thursday. (HT File)

Terming the insurance aid as “mockery” and “insult of their plight,” the farmers demanded adequate compensation for last year’s crop damage due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

Talking to HT over phone, Jagdish Jangra, who owns two-acre of land at Siswala village in Hisar, said that he had paid ₹4,398 as insurance for his cotton crop last year. “My crop was damaged by 90% due to waterlogging after a drain overflowed and submerged my fields. We pleaded with the administration to provide us motor-pump sets but to no avail. Now I received a compensation of ₹89 for two acres of cotton crop. The government should be ashamed of paying so little,” he said.

His fellow farmer, Mahabir Saharan, from the same village, said that he insured his cotton crop grown on two-acre of land and his son Mohit insured his one-acre cotton crop in 2025.

“My son received a message that ₹197 has been credited into his account under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. I am happy that the government did not insult me by sending such a big amount in the name of crop insurance. Every year, we pay ₹12,000 to insure both Rabi and Kharif crops grown on three -acre of land. The insurance companies are fleecing farmers and the government is assisting them,” Saharan angrily claimed while talking to HT.

Same happened with Rawalwas Khurd’s farmer Satbir Jhajharia, who received compensation of ₹960 for his cotton crop on six acres of land, which the insurance company agent and agriculture officials assessed as 90% damaged. “The self-promoted farmer friendly government is rubbing salt on our wounds. I was paid ₹960 which is not equal to the input cost of cotton seeds required to be grown on one acre. In 2013, we received cheques of ₹13 for the damaged crop and now the amount has been hiked to ₹960. The governments over the years have been cheating us,” he added.

Another farmer Ramesh Kumar is still in shock after receiving a transaction of ₹450 into his account for the damaged cotton crop on 3 acres of land.

A senior agricultural official said that if the farmer has insured his crop, the assessment is done by agricultural officials and insurance company officials. If the crop is not insured, the revenue officials will complete the assessment process.

Minister of agriculture and farmers welfare Shyam Singh Rana was not available for comment.

Last year, the Haryana government announced ₹15,000 per acre compensation for flood-damaged crops. The government provides compensation to uninsured farmers, and insured farmers get compensation from crop insurance companies.