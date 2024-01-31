Hisar varsity comes up with new wheat variety

Scientists of Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCHAU) have identified a high-yielding variety of wheat. Vice-chancellor BR Kamboj said the variety WH1402 requires two irrigations and can averagely produce 50 quintals and maximum 68 quintals per hectare. “This variety can be sown in areas which have less fertile land and less water. It should be sown in the last week of October or first week of November. The harvesting can be done in 147 days,” he added.

