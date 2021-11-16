History-sheeter injured, mother killed in firing at Amritsar village

A history-sheeter was injured critically while his mother was killed in an indiscriminate firing in the broad daylight by two unidentified car-borne men at Chogawan village in Amritsar district’s Ajnala sub-division on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Paramjit Kaur (50).

The incident took place when Gagandeep Singh of Chogawan, who is facing 11 criminal cases, including that of attempt to murder and possession of illegal weapons, was talking to someone in a car outside his house in the local market around 1pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants fired 15 to 20 bullets.

Lopoke station house officer (SHO) Kapil Kaushal said, “We have scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area. At 1.02pm, a Hyundai Verna car reached near the HDFC bank branch and men alighted from it and started firing. To save his life, Gagan fled towards his house, but the accused continued with the firing. One of the bullets hit Gagan’s mother. Gagan received three bullet injuries.”

The assailants fled from the spot when people started gathering there, he said, adding that preliminary investigation suggested that gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Mahal may be behind the incident.

Both were rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, but Paramjit Kaur died on the way. Gagandeep’s condition is stated to be critical.

“We have found that he had a rivalry with gangster Gopi Mahal. We suspect that Gopi’s men were behind the incident. We are waiting for the family’s statement to register a case. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act will be registered as per the family’s statement,” the SHO said.

Their teams were working to identify and arrest the assailants.

Gagandeep recently came out of jail and the last case was registered against him at the Lopoke police station in 2020. Also, Gopi is facing more than 18 criminal cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder.