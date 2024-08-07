Hit by Covid lockdown: About 3-crore rent waiver for contractors operating shops in Haryana bus stands

The Haryana government’s decision to waive four months’ rent for shops across bus stands of the State Roadways, impacted by the 2020 lockdown, is expected to benefit about 261 contractors, with the total rent waiver amounting to around ₹3 crore, it is learnt. The Haryana government’s decision to waive four months’ rent for shops across bus stands of the State Roadways, impacted by the 2020 lockdown, is expected to benefit about 261 contractors, with the total rent waiver amounting to around ₹ 3 crore, it is learnt. (Representational image)

Following the representations from the affected contractors and the shopkeepers, the Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the “waiver/adjustment/refund of rent scheme”. This policy aims at providing monetary relief to contractors and shopkeepers running businesses at Haryana roadways bus stands.

According to the approved notification draft, contractors must apply to the general manager (GM) of Haryana Roadways for the waiver, adjustment, or refund of rent or security refund if already paid along with the proof of payments within 30 days of the notification issuance.

This scheme will take effect on the date of its notification in the official gazette of the Haryana government.

“While ₹2.89 crore will be waived under this scheme, approximately 261 contractors and shop owners will benefit directly,” stated Aseem Goel, minister of state for transport (independent charge), to Hindustan Times.

“The scheme aims at assisting contractors and shopkeepers across all Haryana Roadways bus stands whose business activities were impacted during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

While there will be a 100% waiver on the rent from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, the rent of July 2020 will be waived only 50%. All the contractors/shopkeepers engaged in their business at bus stands of Haryana Roadways under a valid contract will be eligible for the waiver.

“The contractors and shopkeepers who have not paid rent from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, and from July 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, and against whom the department has initiated proceedings for recovery of rent in any court of law, will have their cases settled under the provisions of this scheme,” reads the notification cleared by principal secretary (transport) Navdeep Singh Virk.

Contractors will not be debarred from participating in the auction of booths, shops or stands etc. at bus stands of Haryana Roadways due to default of rent payment during the specified period.

Each rent waiver application will be processed and examined by concerned GM of Haryana Roadways. Any deficiencies in the application will be communicated to the applicant in writing within 10 working days. And the applicant will have two weeks to rectify them.

The policy says in case the deficiencies are not corrected within the prescribed period, the claim will be rejected.

The additional director of Haryana state transport department will be the competent authority for sanction of waiver, adjustment or refund of rent benefit.

The appeals against the GM’s order will be made to the director state transport, and no further appeals will be allowed against the order of appellate authority, the policy says, adding that the administrative secretary (transport) will be the final authority to interpret the scheme’s provisions.