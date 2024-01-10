Hit-and-run law: Section of drivers go on strike, Bathinda admn says will invoke ESMA

The district administration on Tuesday warned to evoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) after a section of oil tanker drivers proceeded on an indefinite strike against the provisions of ₹7 lakh penalty and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bathinda is among the key bulk storage points of the major public sector players including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited from where fuel on tankers is supplied to various parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir

The trucker had also gone on a strike on January 1, impacting distribution of petrol and diesel at fuel stations leading to a huge rush and panic buying at petrol stations. The truckers were protesting the new law which has strict provisions in hit-and-run cases. Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of ₹7 lakh . The Centre has already announced that reservations of the transporters and drivers against the disputed provisions will be duly considered before it is enforced.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bathinda is among the key bulk storage points of the major public sector players including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited from where fuel on tankers is supplied to various parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per information, nearly 60% supply of petrol and diesel is transported by the vehicles owned or sourced by the petrol pump owners, while the rest of the work is undertaken by the private transporters. It is a section of drivers among the private transporters that announced to go on indefinite strike.

Bathinda Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Vinod Bansal said drivers started to strike from noon onwards. “Each retail filling station has an estimated stock of two-and-a-half days. But short supply and panic buying can lead to chaos as seen earlier. The authorities should intervene and ensure the frequent disruptions end in the larger public interest,” he said.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said there was a marginal impact of the strike and strict legal action will be initiated against those forcing other drivers to join the strike.

“We have deputed two SP-rank officers and five duty magistrates to ensure no section forcibly disrupts the work of transportation of petroleum products. Our teams are monitoring the supply chain and police security is being provided to the trucks ferrying petrol and diesel. More than 80% of work is smooth and a sizeable section of drivers with private transporters have complained that a group was pressuring them to go on strike. Orders have been issued to impose ESMA to handle unruly persons,” he said.

DC said the administration has chalked out a plan to engage private drivers in case the need arises to ferry oil from the dumps to other sites

BOX State govt-truck operator’s talks remain inconclusive

Chandigarh Talks between the protesting truck operators union and the Punjab government remained inconclusive on Tuesday even as a cabinet sub-committee assured them that the state authorities would share their concerns regarding the provision in the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) with the Union government.

During a meeting with the representatives of truck and taxi unions of the state, the cabinet sub-committee comprising finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal discussed in detail the provision of punishment under Section 106 (2) of BNS. The main concern of the representatives of the transport unions was the manhandling of the driver of the commercial vehicle and the damage to the vehicle by the mob after the accident.

The cabinet sub-committee assured the unions that while sharing their concerns with the Union government regarding the law, the Punjab government would pressurise to make necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of the driver in such cases. Cheema also directed the state police department to ensure that action should be taken against the culprits in cases where a driver is beaten up by the mob after the accidents. Secretary (transport) Dilraj Singh, state transport commissioner Monish Kumar, ADGP (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh, other senior officials of the transport and police department, and representatives of various transport and taxi unions of the state were present at the meeting.