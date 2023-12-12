Hit-and-run mishaps claim two lives in Mohali

Hit-and-run accidents snuffed out the lives of two two-wheeler riders in Mohali on Sunday. In the first incident, a scooterist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car in Santemajra, Kharar, in Mohali. (Getty image)

In the first case, a scooterist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car in Santemajra, Kharar.

Akashdeep Malhotra, owner of a hotel in Sector 115, told police that his employee Sameer was returning home from work on a scooter, while he was driving his car behind him at a distance.

Malhotra said on the way, a white car, bearing the number HR-58B-2712, hit Sameer from behind, following which he lost control and fell on the road, suffering multiple serious injuries.

With the help of onlookers, he rushed Sameer to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On Malhotra’s complaint, Sadar Kharar police booked the accused car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, a motorcyclist was killed, while his wife and son got injured, after being hit by a speeding car on the Kurali overbridge.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Sharma of Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

His brother Mintu Sharma told police that Dinesh, along with his wife, Sita Devi, and son Munish Kumar, was returning home from SBS Nagar.

When they reached the Kurali overbridge around 11 pm, a speeding Toyota Innova hit their motorcycle. Onlookers rushed them to the Kharar civil hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. His wife and son remain under treatment.

City Kurali police also lodged an FIR under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC against the absconding car driver.