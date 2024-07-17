 Hit-and-run victims to get cashless treatment in Haryana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hit-and-run victims to get cashless treatment in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2024 12:33 AM IST

The treatment expenditure will be borne from the Haryana Road Safety Fund; a district-level committee will be formed to properly implement this scheme.

The Haryana government on Wednesday launched a scheme to provide free treatment as well as compensation to the victims of road accidents caused by motor vehicles in the state.

Representative Image: Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune
Representative Image: Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune

The time limit for processing compensation applications and payment to the victims has also been fixed, said chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini in a press conference here.

The treatment expenditure will be borne from the Haryana Road Safety Fund. Apart from this, a district-level committee will be formed to properly implement this scheme at the district level.

ALSO READ- 3 members of Bishnoi-Brar gang held with 2 pistols

Saini said a payment order of compensation will be issued within 15 days of the submission of the report by the inquiry commissioner.

Meanwhile, the state government launched a portal for the mine and geology department to help farmers and small traders obtain online permits related to soil utilisation of the field.

ALSO READ- Sentence over but 48 foreign nationals still languish in Punjab jails

The permit fee of 200 has also been waived in the case of farmers. Saini said small traders involved in the business of excavating and transporting clay can also obtain permission through this portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hit-and-run victims to get cashless treatment in Haryana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On