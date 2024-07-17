Hit-and-run victims to get cashless treatment in Haryana

The Haryana government on Wednesday launched a scheme to provide free treatment as well as compensation to the victims of road accidents caused by motor vehicles in the state. Representative Image: Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune

The time limit for processing compensation applications and payment to the victims has also been fixed, said chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini in a press conference here.

The treatment expenditure will be borne from the Haryana Road Safety Fund. Apart from this, a district-level committee will be formed to properly implement this scheme at the district level.

Saini said a payment order of compensation will be issued within 15 days of the submission of the report by the inquiry commissioner.

Meanwhile, the state government launched a portal for the mine and geology department to help farmers and small traders obtain online permits related to soil utilisation of the field.

The permit fee of ₹200 has also been waived in the case of farmers. Saini said small traders involved in the business of excavating and transporting clay can also obtain permission through this portal.