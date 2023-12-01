Hockey crowns for Roomi, Jassowal & Chachrari teams

The Ludhiana District Hockey Championship reached its crescendo on Friday as Chachrari in Boys Under 14, Roomi in Under 17, and Jassowal in Under 19 emerged victorious, clinching the coveted trophies in fiercely contested final matches at the Punjab Agricultural University’s Hockey Stadium. Players in action during the Ludhiana District Hockey Championship summit clash at the Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. Ludhiana District Hockey Championship reached its crescendo on Friday as Chachrari in Boys Under 14, Roomi in Under 17, and Jassowal in Under 19 emerged victorious, clinching the coveted trophies in fiercely contested final matches at the Punjab Agricultural University’s Hockey Stadium. (Manish/ HT)

The Under 14 final clash between Chachrari and Kilaraipur set the tone for the day. Chachrari asserted their dominance from the outset, securing a resounding 5-0 triumph over Kilaraipur. Manveer’s two field goals, complemented by Ranveer’s contribution, paved the way for a convincing victory. Ekamjot and Jaspal added to the tally with successful penalty corner strikes, securing the Under 14 title for Chachrari.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a gripping encounter in the Under 17 category, Roomi clashed with Chachrari, ultimately emerging victorious with a narrow 2-1 scoreline. The match showcased intense competition, with Chahal Preet and Dayajeet trading blows with a field goal each. The decisive moment arrived in the dying minutes when Roomi’s Jagdeep Singh scored a crucial field goal, securing the Under 17 championship for his team.

The final showdown in the Under 19 category witnessed Jassowal’s exceptional performance against Kilaraipur. Jassowal players displayed skill and determination, securing a 3-1 victory and claiming the Under 19 trophy. The match saw the presence of several guests, including PAU VC Satbir Singh Gosal, and MLA Ashok Parashar, who honoured the winning teams.

The closing ceremony saw the presence of hockey luminaries such as Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Baldev Singh, Ajaypal Punia, and others.