Honeytrap gang busted in Khanna; four booked

A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly honeytrapped by a woman and her three aides and forced to pay ₹1 lakh as extortion, in Khanna.

The victim, Jasdev Singh of Daudpur village, said that one of his friends, Surjit Singh of Issru village, had introduced him to a woman.

Jasdev said that on June 6, the woman invited him to her house. When he reached there, some aides of the woman also turned up and started recording videos of them.

The accused threatened to implicate Jasdev in a rape case.

After some time, another woman, who introduced herself as the president of Mohalla welfare committee, also reached there and demanded ₹1.5 lakh from the victim while blackmailing to upload his videos on social media.

The victim paid ₹1 lakh but as the accused started demanding more money, he decided to complain to the police.

On his complaint, a case under Section 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, said assistant sub-inspector Charanjit Singh.

Extortionists on the prowl

May 28: A Bathinda-based woman was booked for extorting money from a city resident. When a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader intervened, the woman started threatening him too and said she would implicate him in a rape case.

May 27: Tibba police busted a honey-trap racket and arrested four persons, including two women. The women, as per the police, used to seek lift from commuters and threaten to implicate them in cases of rape and molestation to extort money from them.

June 5, 2021: Two women, along with their accomplices, had honey-trapped the owner of a meat shop in Ghumar Mandi and robbed him of his car and jewellery in Dugri’s Phase 3. The accused were demanding ₹5 lakh from the victim and threatened to make his personal videos viral on social networking sites. The victim lodged a complaint with the Dugri police, who had laid a trap and arrested the accused.

September 12, 2020: Two persons, including a head constable posted in Moga, were arrested for allegedly laying a honey trap to extort money from different people.

June 28, 2020: ASI Dharminder Singh posted at Daba police station, along with his two accomplices, including a woman, was arrested for allegedly laying a honey trap for a 45-year-old realtor and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from him.