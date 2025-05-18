Hooda expresses concern over missing people in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday expressed concern over an increase in the number of people going missing. Hooda said if one looked at the figures from January to March this, 4,100 people have gone missing from the state and more than 1,000 people have been kidnapped. (HT File)

In a statement, the Congress leader maintained that more than 45 people are missing from the state every day.

“These are only cases registered in police stations. In fact, there are many whose reports have not been registered,” he claimed.

Hooda said if one looked at the figures from January to March this, 4,100 people have gone missing from the state and more than 1,000 people have been kidnapped. “That means about 12 people are kidnapped every day in the state. This is a worrying situation. The data exposes the bad law and order situation of the state, and the possibility of human trafficking cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“It has often been seen that women and children who are victims of kidnapping also fall prey to criminal activities like bonded labour, sexual exploitation and illegal trade of human organs,” the Hooda said.

Hooda said Haryana was declared the most unsafe state in the country in the Social Progress Index released by the central government itself. “The NCRB figures released by the central government also confirmed that Haryana ranked high in crime. Now the State Human Rights Commission has also issued a notice to Haryana police in this matter and sought a report within eight weeks,” he said.