Hooda not CM face, high command will decide: Kumari Selja

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana party chief Kumari Selja on Wednesday said Hooda is not the chief minister face in Haryana and the decision regarding the same will be taken by the high command. Congress general secretaries Kumari Selja (C) , Randeep Singh Surjewala and with party leader Kiran Choudhry during a press conference in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

She said this in reply to a question during a press conference held in Rohtak.

On being asked about her political plans, Selja said she wants to contest the assembly polls and if the party high command asks to contest the Lok Sabha election, she will fight it.

Earlier, party insiders had claimed that the state unit was divided into two factions– one led by former Haryana chief Kumari Selja and the other by present leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Selja was accompanied by Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry and other senior leaders.

Surjewala announced that the party will take out ‘Congress sandesh yatra’ in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana from January.

He said they would strengthen the party at grass-root level and would send the messages of party chief Mallikarjun Kharga and Rahul Gandhi.

“There is no internal bickering in Haryana Congress and all leaders are working to strengthen the party. Our aim is to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana. The BJP’s arrogance has reached a peak level after its victory in three states, and now opposition MPs have been suspended. A nation wide protest will be carried out on December 22 against this move,” he added.

Senior party leader Kumari Selja slammed the BJP-JJP government over unemployment, women safety issues, farmers’ plight and government employees’ problems.

“The BJP-JJP government has become synonymous with corruption. The youths are waiting to get employment but the government has failed to provide opportunities to them,” she added.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said Haryana had become number one in unemployment and crime across the nation.

“The people are fed up with the BJP’s regime and now India alliance will oust the BJP out of power,” she added