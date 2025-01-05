Menu Explore
Hooda seeks high-level probe into ‘illegal’ mining

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The former CM said that according to reports and registered cases, thousands of tonnes of stones have been ‘illegally’ extracted from the Aravalli hills in Nuh

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Haryana government has lost over 20,000 crore revenue due to the alleged mining scams in the state and sought a high-level probe into illegal mining.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)
“Why did the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government let thousands of crores of rupees go into the pockets of the mining mafia? Why is the BJP running away from a high-level investigation,” Hooda said in a statement.

The former CM said that according to reports and registered cases, thousands of tonnes of stones have been ‘illegally’ extracted from the Aravalli hills in Nuh.

Hooda added that illegal mining has caused massive environmental damage.

“Despite this, the BJP government is silent on the matter,” he added, accusing the state government of ‘helping’ those involved in illegal mining in the Aravallis.

He said numerous accidents have happened due to illegal mining in Nuh and people have lost their lives. “In the same area, the mining mafia even killed a DSP [deputy superintendent of police]. Despite this, no action has been taken to date. It is clear that illegal mining is going on under the protection of the government,” Hooda said.

He alleged a mining ‘scam’ has taken place in Dadum, where the sky-high hills have turned into flat ground. Hooda said the mining mafia has caused a lot of destruction in the Yamuna.

“Mining was done in Yamuna to such an extent that the course of the river changed. There is always a danger of floods in the adjoining areas and this area has faced terrible floods multiple times,” he said, and pointed out that ‘illegal’ mining is adversely impacting the government’s revenue and the lives of common people.

