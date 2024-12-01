Hooda slams BJP govt for failing to check crime in the state

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday blamed the BJP government in Haryana for failing to check incidents of crime in the state. Hooda said 72,000 cases of IPC crimes were reported in 2013, which doubled to 1.25 lakh in 2024. (HT File)

In a statement, the Congress leader said recent crime incidents have exposed the state of law and order in Haryana and criminals are fearlessly committing crimes.

Recounting recent incidents including gunning down of young man in broad daylight in Safidon, miscreants opening fire on police, robbery at a jeweller’s shop in Fatehabad and a liquor shop in Julana, Hooda said such incidents reflect badly on the law-and-order situation in the state.

Hooda said that January to August data released by the government has revealed that four rapes, three murders, 42 vehicle thefts and 25 house thefts took place every day in Haryana. This government could not stop crime even in the election year,” he alleged.

Hooda said 72,000 cases of IPC crimes were reported in 2013, which doubled to 1.25 lakh in 2024.

“Crime is increasing continuously under the BJP government. This is the reason why investment in Haryana is continuously decreasing, because investors come to only those states where law and order is better,” Hooda said.