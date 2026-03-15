Hoping 2026 will be good tourist season for Kashmir: CM Omar

Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope of 2026 being a good tourism season. J&K CM also inaugurated an online ticketing portal (e-ticketing system) for gardens across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at simplifying the ticketing process and improving visitor convenience. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“I hope tourists will come in large numbers and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir. Our start has been good and hope tourists will come to Kashmir in large numbers,” said CM Omar while inaugurating the Almond Blossom Festival-2026 at Badamwari, in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the inauguration of Badam Vaer this week and Tulip Garden next week marks the beginning of our summer tourism season, adding that Almond Blossom Festival symbolises Kashmir’s timeless connection with nature and its vibrant cultural traditions.

“Badamwari has always been a cherished part of Srinagar’s heritage. The blooming almond blossoms mark not only the arrival of spring but also the spirit of renewal, hope and cultural vibrancy that defines Kashmir,” he said adding that such festivals help revive historic spaces while promoting tourism and creating economic opportunities for local artisans and artists.

“Events like the Almond Blossom Festival provide a wonderful platform to showcase grandeur of Kashmir’s Spring season, cultural heritage, traditional crafts and artistic talent. These also help attract tourists and encourage community participation in preserving our heritage,” the CM said.

The event was organised by the Floriculture Department and witnessed participation from top officials, artists and a large number of visitors, including students and tourists. The CM commended department.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated an online ticketing portal (e-ticketing system) for gardens across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at simplifying the ticketing process and improving visitor convenience.