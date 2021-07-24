Hop-on hop-off service resumes on Kalka-Shimla railway section

The Northern Railways has re-introduced the leisure-oriented hop-on hop-off service on the 118-year-old scenic Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge section that will enable the tourists to view all places on a single ticket.

Officials said that the service had been restarted in view of the tourist season, where the passenger has to submit copies of required documents while buying the tickets. Tourists will be able to hop on and hop off of any train on the section.

Ashutosh Gangal, general manager of the Northern Railways, in a statement said that the ticket could be bought from any station on the section and the passengers could board any coach of any train subject to availability of seats.