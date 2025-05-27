Hoshiarpur: 6 police recruits fail dope test, dropped from training batch

Six Punjab Police recruits undergoing basic training at the Police Recruits Training Centre (PRTC) in Jahan Khelan here failed the dope test in a major embarrassment to the force, which is spearheading the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign across the state. PRTC officials have requested a de-addiction programme for the said trainees.

Following the failed test, the names of the recruits have been struck off from the training, officials said.

PRTC commandant Jagmohan Singh confirmed that six recruits have been found positive for drugs in a dope test.

“These recruits were undergoing basic training at PRTC, Jahan Khelan, and after the test report, have been reverted to their respective districts. They were part of batch number 270, and these recruits were subjected to the dope test after they showed suspicious behaviour,” Singh said. The tests were conducted on the complaint of the chief drill instructor of the training centre.

“A report from Hoshiarpur civil surgeon confirmed that all the six recruits used drugs,” Singh added.

He said following the report, the names of these recruits have been struck off from the training programme. “Intimation has been sent to the respective police commissionerates and districts. The trainees belonged to Ludhiana, Patiala and Tarn Taran,” Singh said.

PRTC officials have requested a de-addiction programme for the said trainees.