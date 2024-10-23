Menu Explore
Hoshiarpur: Double murder accused held after encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Oct 23, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Injured Sukhwinder Kumar alias Sukhi has been admitted to the civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. He received a bullet injury in his leg.

The main accused in the murder of a father-son duo of Talwandi Araiyan village two days ago, was injured in cross firing with police on Tuesday. “A police team was chasing him near Hargarh village, when the accused opened fire. The police team fired in defence in which he was injured,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba.

Injured Sukhwinder Kumar alias Sukhi has been admitted to the civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. He received a bullet injury in his leg.
Injured Sukhwinder Kumar alias Sukhi has been admitted to the civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. He received a bullet injury in his leg.

Injured Sukhwinder Kumar alias Sukhi has been admitted to the civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. He received a bullet injury in his leg.

The SSP revealed that a weapon was recovered from the accused. Sukhi was involved in many other criminal activities, he informed, adding that he will be taken into custody once he is declared medically fit. He said the police were also on the hunt for others involved in the double murder.

Kashmiri Lal and his son Amarjit Singh were shot dead on Saturday evening outside a hospital in Chakowal Brahmana village.

The murder accused is a resident of Raipur village.

