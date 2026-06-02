Hoshiarpur incident: Congress worker’s detention for ‘insulting’ AAP poll symbol sparks row

A political controversy has erupted in Hoshiarpur district after a young Congress supporter was detained and sent to jail for allegedly disrespecting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election symbol, the broom.

According to police records, local residents submitted a complaint alleging that a group of five youths scattered brooms on the ground, issued threats, and circulated provocative content on social media to disrupt public order during their post-election victory celebrations. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident unfolded in Ward No. 1 of Urmur Tanda following the declaration of local municipal election results on May 29, where a Congress-backed candidate defeated the AAP nominee. On May 30, the Tanda police filed a daily diary report (DDR) on a complaint alleging ‘beadbi’ of the AAP election symbol (broom) and took preventive custody of Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Ahiyapur village.

According to police records, local residents submitted a complaint alleging that a group of five youths scattered brooms on the ground, issued threats, and circulated provocative content on social media to disrupt public order during their post-election victory celebrations. Others named in the DDR were Mohan Vaid, Mandeep Palta, Ranjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Abhi Udai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep’s family disputed the allegations. They claimed he was picked up by police directly from his bookshop near the railway station and was not involved in any disruptive activity. The family maintained that he had only gone out to distribute celebratory sweets to supporters and had neither damaged any brooms nor made objectionable remarks against political rivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep’s family disputed the allegations. They claimed he was picked up by police directly from his bookshop near the railway station and was not involved in any disruptive activity. The family maintained that he had only gone out to distribute celebratory sweets to supporters and had neither damaged any brooms nor made objectionable remarks against political rivals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tanda station house officer (SHO) Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the action was strictly preventive, initiated under Sections 126 (empowers police to make a preventive arrest without a warrant to stop a cognizable offence) and 170 (authorises preventive action and production before a magistrate to maintain public tranquillity) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He emphasised that no formal criminal FIR had been registered, and that the authorities intervened only to prevent the post-election atmosphere from escalating into a confrontation between rival party cadres.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arshdeep was produced before an executive magistrate on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody, with a subsequent court appearance scheduled for June 2.

Reacting to the police action, local Congress leader and former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian led a protest against the police on Saturday. He alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and executed at the behest of sitting AAP MLA Jasbir Singh Raja, who, he claimed, could not digest the Congress victory in the ward. Gilzian said prompt resistance from Congress workers stopped the police from arresting more supporters, labelling the state administration’s response as “highly intolerant”.

Denying political interference, MLA Jasbir Singh Raja went live on Facebook over the weekend to clarify his position. He levelled counter-allegations against Gilzian and his supporters for spreading hatred and creating a volatile environment, asserting that law enforcement acted independently to handle a potential law-and-order situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik clarified that the word “beadbi” was used by the complainants so the same was mentioned in the DDR. “We proceeded as per law. It was a preventive detention. The said person was produced before the executive magistrate and as no one came for his bail, the latter sent him to judicial custody,” the SSP said.