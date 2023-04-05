Hoshiarpur RTA secretary suspended

The state government has placed Hoshiarpur regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Pardeep Singh Dhillon under suspension. The orders issued by the transport department secretary stated that the action against the RTA secretary had been taken on a complaint received against him. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The orders issued by the transport department secretary stated that the action against the RTA secretary had been taken on a complaint received against him.

Dhillon had an additional charge of Jalandhar region too.