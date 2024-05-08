Hoshiarpur sees 4 murders in 3 days

Two persons were found murdered in separate incidents in the district on Monday night. With this, the district has witnessed four killings in the last three days. Two persons were found murdered in separate incidents in the district on Monday night. With this, the district has witnessed four killings in the last three days. (Getty Images)

One Buti Ram (45) was murdered using sharp weapons in Dasuya’s Kolian village. His body was lying in the verandah of his house. The deceased was a labourer. The police are questioning his wife who was present in the house but claimed to be unaware of what happened on Monday night. The Dasuya police have registered a case.

The second incident took place in Sahri village where Sukhwinder Singh (40) was found dead. His body bore injury marks, possibly inflicted using sharp weapons. The police said it appeared to be a case of theft as some cattle were missing from the spot.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have solved two other murder cases which took place in Miani Mewan and Behbal Manjh villages on May 5 and 6.

SSP Surendra Lamba said three persons had been arrested. In Miani Mewan village, a farmer, Jodh Singh, was stabbed to death in his field. The police have arrested a gurdwara priest, Gurpal Singh, and his accomplice Himmat Singh for allegedly killing Jodh Singh over some family dispute, the SSP revealed.

In Behbal Manjh village, a migrant, Ramji Sharma, has been nabbed for allegedly murdering a girl. According to the SSP, the report of postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.