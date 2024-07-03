Hoshiarpur shocker: Teen girl dead in suspected suicide pact, boy under treatment

A teenaged girl died after she allegedly jumped into a canal with a boy, in a suspected suicide pact, in Hoshiarpur’s Unchi Bassi village on Tuesday, police said. A teenaged girl died after she allegedly jumped into a canal with a boy, in a suspected suicide pact, in Hoshiarpur’s Unchi Bassi village on Tuesday, police said. (HT File)

The boy is currently under treatment at the Dasuya civil hospital.

As per information, a diver, who was passing by, saw the teens jumping into the canal and rushed to save them. He managed to bring both teens out of the canal and rushed them to Dasuya civil hospital, where the girl was declared brought dead.

The girl’s mother, meanwhile, said that she had dropped her daughter to school in the morning but later got news that she had drowned in the canal. She further alleged that the boy, a resident of Vadhaiyan village, had been harassing her daughter.

Dasuya station house officer Harprem Singh said action would be taken after recording statements of both parties.