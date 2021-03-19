IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hospitals asked to step up Covid vaccination in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Hospitals asked to step up Covid vaccination in Punjab

To carry out vaccination seven days a week for at least eight hours daily till March 31; of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have not administered a single dose
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST

Taking note of the low vaccination numbers in the state, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked all private and government hospitals and health facilities to offer hassle-free vaccination services for at least eight hours daily, seven days a week, till March 31.

There should be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities, he said.

Also read: Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31 amid Covid spike

The directions came during the Covid review meeting chaired by the chief minister, who pointed out with concern that of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have reportedly not administered a single dose. He asked the district administration to act strictly against such hospitals, stressing that private hospitals need to join the government battle against Covid.

Be prepared for a long battle: Capt

The chief minister said the Covid incidence in Punjab has remained relatively low over the last one year, and the state has consistently remained at the 18th position among states in terms of the number of Covid cases. Though the death rate has been a matter of concern, but at 206 deaths per million population, Punjab compares well against Delhi at 542 and Maharashtra at 431, he said.

After bringing the problem under control by the end of last year, the state is again seeing a surge for the last one month. From a low of around 200 cases daily and deaths in single digits, Punjab has gone to around 2,000 cases a day, and the deaths are also increasing, he said.

“We have to be prepared for this second surge,” he said, pointing out that the 1918 Spanish flu had four spikes. “We have to be prepared for a long battle,” he warned.

The Chief Minister assured, however, that his government was fully prepared to deal with the second wave.

Punjab Congress puts rallies on hold till March 31

Punjab Congress will not hold any political gatherings for the next two weeks in view of the spike in Covid cases in the state, Captain Amarinder Singh said, appealing to other political parties and their leaders to keep their gatherings within the prescribed 50% of capacity, subject to maximum of 100 in closed and 200 in open spaces. “No political gatherings should take place in the most affected districts,” he said.

Underlining the need for strict enforcement, the chief minister ordered compulsory enforcement of wearing of face masks in the state. He directed the police and health authorities to take all those moving around in public areas, and on the roads, without face masks, to the nearest RT-PCR testing facility for taking nasopharyngeal swabs to ensure that they are not asymptomatic Covid cases.

He asked the Amritsar deputy commissioner to talk to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and the management of Durgiana temple to encourage devotees to wear masks inside the shrines.

Rural areas equally hit this time

The rise in cases was a matter of concern, particularly in the rural areas which had seen fewer cases last year, said the chief minister, directing departments to launch awareness campaigns in villages.

Earlier, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said unlike previously, when there were more cases in the urban areas, Covid cases are now almost equally divided between the urban and rural areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 2,70,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Hospitals asked to step up Covid vaccination in Punjab

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
To carry out vaccination seven days a week for at least eight hours daily till March 31; of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have not administered a single dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:18 PM IST
State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In districts apart from the worst-hit ones, Punjab chief minister has ordered reinforcement and strict monitoring of the strategy of micro-containment and containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31 amid Covid spike

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:17 PM IST
CM orders fresh curbs, including restricting cinema hall capacity to 50% and malls to 100 besides bar on social gatherings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Moga sarpanch’s son arrested for shooting two sisters dead

By Harmandeep Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The two daughters of a dhaba worker from Shekha Khurd village were shot in the head and neck at point-blank range on Thursday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
chandigarh news

Night curfew extended by 2 hours in Ludhiana as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an extension of night curfew by two more hours in nine districts, including Ludhiana, which have reported over 100 daily new cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP