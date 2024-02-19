Hospitals yet to receive necessary guidelines: Challenges plague rollout of ‘Farishtey’ scheme in Ludhiana

Despite empanelment of 43 private hospitals under the Farishtey scheme, the practical implementation remains elusive as these hospitals are yet to receive the necessary guidelines for execution. Medical superintendents from Ludhiana’s prominent medical facilities, speaking anonymously, expressed readiness to participate in the noble cause but highlighted the absence of clear government guidelines. (HT Photo)

The flagship programme of the Punjab government, aimed at providing full treatment to all road accident victims under the ‘Farishtey’ scheme, faces hurdles as private institutions voice concern over inadequate government-set rates for reimbursement, citing them insufficient to cover their expenses.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Medical superintendents from Ludhiana’s prominent medical facilities, speaking anonymously, expressed readiness to participate in the noble cause but highlighted the absence of clear government guidelines. They emphasised the need for clarity on covered cases, duration of treatment, and other operational guidelines to proceed effectively.

Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding the viability of the reimbursement rates set by the government, which were deemed nominal and insufficient to cover the basic expenses of providing tertiary care services, particularly in cases involving severe head injuries.

“The disparity between the government-set rates and the actual cost of treatment, which includes extensive monitoring and dedicated staff round the clock, along with provisions for diet and comfortable accommodation poses significant challenges for participating hospitals,” said a medical superintendent of a prominent private hospital.

Among the private hospitals empanelled under the scheme in Ludhiana district are Ludhiana Mediways Hospital, Bajaj Ortho & Multispeciality Hospital, Arzoo Hospital, Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Lifeline Hospital, Gill Road, Ludhiana, Karan Hospital, Kaushal Hospital and Surgical Centre, Jeewan Jot Hospital, Satyam Multi-speciality Hospital, Prolife Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Preet Multispeciality Hospital, Sukhveen Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital, and Mittal Nursing Home and Trauma Centre.

Commenting on the concerns related to the scheme, IMA district president Dr Gaurav Sachdeva highlighted the need for proactive engagement with the government to address these issues, emphasising the importance of stakeholder consultation in formulating operational guidelines.

In response, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Aulakh acknowledged the scheme’s initial phase challenges but expressed optimism about its eventual streamlining, assuring that no empanelled hospital had denied treatment to any victim so far. He also noted the ongoing efforts to address stakeholders’ concerns and streamline the scheme’s operations.