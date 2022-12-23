Hosting event at community centre? Go ‘zero-waste’ & get a 20% discount

Now, those booking community centres for events will get a 20% discount in the fee, provided they can ensure it is a “zero-waste” affair. The decision in this regard was taken during House meeting on Thursday.

Elaborating on this, Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We are promoting zero-waste events in the city. This means the organisers cannot use plastic water bottles, wrapping papers, flex posters for displaying information regarding the event. The event details have to either be printed on eco-friendly paper material or publicised through the digital medium. Water and food is to be served in stainless steel utensils procured from MC’s bartan bhandar or in bio-degradable, environment friendly ones.”

“For decoration, natural flowers are to be used, which can later composted,” she added.

The venue will also have easily accessible green bins (for wet waste) and blue bins (for dry waste).

Chandigarh has 51 community centres, all of which are open for public to host events at a fee.

Light and sound show at Rose festival

The House also approved a light-and-sound show during the 51st Rose festival to be held from February 17 to 19 next year. A budget of ₹2.40 crore has been allocated for the festival, during which over a dozen events have been lined up.

MC nod to hand over sanitation

of 13 villages to pvt firm

A year after 13 villages were brought under the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, the civic body on Thursday decided to hand over its sweeping and cleanliness work to a private firm. These villages had come under the MC in November 2021. There are around 50,000 residing in the villages, which include Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur, and Dhanas.

The House also approved the reconstruction of underpass in Manimajra and Sector 22, which are in a shabby condition.

Box: What is zero waste

Zero waste event is one where there is no use of plastic – be it the form of plastic water bottles, wrapping or flex boards, and only eco-friendly items are used.