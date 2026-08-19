Want a tattoo without the commitment? Try the celeb-approved Y2K glitter tattoo

Body makeup is back, and this time, it’s not stopping at shimmer on the shoulders. Temporary glitter tattoos are the hottest anti-clean girl trend, as they offer the drama of body art without the lifelong commitment. Think glittering butterflies, stars, tiny motifs and Y2K-style designs that can be worn for a festival, party, holiday or simply when your outfit needs a little extra something. Ananya Panday and Zara Larsson bring temporary glitter tattoos in the spotlight (Instagram)

The appeal is partly nostalgia. Richa Agarwal, beauty and skincare expert, says, “Temporary glitter tattoos are back because Y2K beauty is back. Glitter tattoos look playful on camera, catch the light and make great Reel content, which has helped the trend become popular again. A glitter tattoo sits somewhere between body art and jewellery, adding a flash of sparkle to bare skin without requiring a trip to the tattoo parlour. You can wear a butterfly, star or any small design for a party, holiday or concert and remove it later.”