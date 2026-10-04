‘No one gave me work’: Consultant says he spent 2 days scrolling reels in office during notice period

A consultant’s account of spending two days in his office without being assigned any work has sparked discussion on Reddit. The employee, who is currently serving his notice period, said he asked his colleagues for work but received no response. Reddit user shares unusual notice period experience. (Representational image generated using AI)

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the consultant said he resigned after allegedly facing what he described as toxic behaviour from his seniors and boss.

“Before anyone says anything, a little background story. I'm on my notice period and I resigned because of the toxic behaviour I was facing from my seniors and my boss,” he wrote.

He alleged that one of his seniors had told his boss that he worked only two to three hours a day, even though he claimed he worked throughout the day and had taken a two-hour break to visit a doctor.

“Even my boss said, ‘We don't trust you yet’, even though I was working on a major project and did it with perfection,” he added.

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The consultant said he had also faced taunts and harassment from another boss. After spending three weeks working from home, he returned to the office following an argument with colleagues.

He decided to communicate with them only through Microsoft Teams so that there would be a written record of their conversations.

‘No one replied, so I sat all day scrolling reels’ According to the consultant, he came to the office on Wednesday and asked in the project group what work he had for the day. However, he said nobody responded.

“No one replied, so I sat all day scrolling reels. I even gave an interview yesterday for another company,” he wrote.

He said he returned to the office the next day, opened his laptop and continued doing whatever he wanted. Despite asking for work on Teams, he claimed he was not assigned anything.

“I don't get any work, I don't do any work,” he wrote, adding that he would tell his boss that he was not comfortable speaking to his colleagues in person if questioned.

Read the full story here.

Internet reacts The post drew mixed reactions from Reddit users, with some advising him to maintain a record of his presence at work.

“You don't have to even ask them for work. Just drop in a ‘Good Morning’ on Teams and nothing more, don't ask for work. The fact that you are in the office for all to see shows your presence as well,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Sounds like a lala company. Be wary, though, and don't get comfortable with not getting any work assigned. These fools can turn it around to extend your notice period.”

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A third user shared their own experience, saying, “Amateur. I haven't done anything significant for two months. Blamed it on the manager. I've been going through a severe procrastination phase.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)