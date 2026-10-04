Indian woman compares traffic in Ireland and India, highlights road discipline: ‘You see patience, not chaos’

Traffic jams can be frustrating no matter where you live, but an Indian woman living in Ireland says the experience feels very different when motorists follow basic road rules. In a video shared on Instagram, she highlighted how patience, lane discipline and respect for pedestrians can make even busy roads feel considerably safer. An Indian woman compared traffic experiences, saying Ireland’s roads feel safer due to patience and driving ethics. (Instagram/deepali_in_ireland)

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‘No one honks unnecessarily’ The woman, Deepali Thukral, said Ireland has its share of traffic, but what stands out to her is the behaviour of people behind the wheel.

"It's not that there isn't traffic in Ireland. The only difference is that no one honks unnecessarily here. No matter how heavy the traffic is, nobody changes lanes. There is always a safe gap between cars. And if a pedestrian is crossing the road, and while crossing, the pedestrian light turns red and the traffic light turns green, still, no one moves their car forward until that one pedestrian has crossed the road,” she said.

Thukral also pointed out that motorists follow traffic signals even when there appears to be no immediate reason to stop.

“And in some places, I've even seen that if the traffic light is red, but the entire road is completely empty, everyone still follows the traffic rules. Even if the entire road is empty, nobody drives forward until the traffic light turns green,” she added.

Summing up the difference, she said, “When you step out of the house in the morning, you see patience, not chaos. Traffic is everywhere. The only difference is that in one place driving feels safe, while in another, you feel scared just stepping out of the house."

‘Respect on the road makes all the difference’ Sharing the clip, Thukral wrote, "It’s not the amount of traffic that stresses you out, it’s the lack of driving ethics! Seeing roads where people respect pedestrians, maintain a safe distance, and stick to their lanes without unnecessary honking makes you realise how much safer driving can actually feel. Traffic exists everywhere, but respect on the road makes all the difference."

Watch the clip here: