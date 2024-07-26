Hot, humid conditions prevail in Kashmir Valley

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed another hot and humid day with maximum temperatures hovering 4-5 degrees above normal in Kashmir valley prompting a prominent trade body, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to urge the government for closure of schools. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 34.5°C, some 4.6 degrees above normal. (File)

The meteorological centre (MeT) said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 34.5°C, some 4.6 degrees above normal.

On July 4, Srinagar city had recorded the highest temperature of 35.7°C and on July 24 it recorded 35.6, which were highest in the capital in July since the year 2000. In July 1999, the city had witnessed 37 degree Celsius.

In south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the mercury settled at 33°C on Thursday, some 5.1 degrees above normal, while Pahalgam experienced 31.2°C, 5.3 degrees above normal.

North Kashmir was also hotter with Kupwara recording the highest of 35.1°C while at the ski resort town of Gulmarg , it was 24.8°C.

In Jammu division, the city witnessed day temperature of 35.6°C while in Bhaderwah, the mercury settled at 32.6°C.

In an update, the MeT said that July 26 may experience a brief spell of rain and thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir Division & light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of Jammu Division.

“On July 27 and 28, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with brief spells of rain/thundershower at isolated to scattered places of Kashmir Division and many places of Jammu Division,” the update said.

“There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at few places of Jammu Division from 27 onwards. Hot & humid weather is expected to prevail till 26th July over Kashmir Div with maximum temperature ranging between 34-36°C,” it said.

From July 29 to August 4, the weather might be generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Kashmir Division & most places of Jammu Division. “A significant fall in day temp from 29th July onwards is expected,” it said.

The unusually high temperatures have affected life in the Himalayan valley where residents often experience relatively moderate temperatures and pleasant weather. The river beds have dried up while there is scarcity of portable water across parts of the city and some towns.

After the culmination of 10-day summer vacations on July 18, the school education department in the valley has changed the daily school timings to start from 8 am till 1 pm.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) on Thursday appealed to the administration to close down schools again in the valley in view of the “unprecedented and unbearable heat wave prevailing in Kashmir Division”.

“The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry has taken up the matter with the administration and appealed to them to consider the concerns of the parents of large number of children for closure of schools till the cycle of present heat wave and adverse weather conditions show signs of improvement,” the chamber said in a statement.