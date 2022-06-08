Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab
Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.
In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 44.2 and 44.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
Bathinda recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature there settled at 43.9 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa’s maximum temperature settled at 45 degrees Celsius.
Rohtak recorded a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani experienced a high of 44 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram’s maximum temperature settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.
Ambala and Karnal also experienced sweltering heat with the maximum temperature in both towns settling at 44.1 and 43.6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
