House disruptions a significant waste of time, taxpayers’ money, says MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap

As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, here's a look at second-time MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap's performance in the lower House of Parliament and his plans for the constituency. (HT File)

How would you describe your first-year experience?

The year has been fruitful. I got the opportunity to participate in debates. I raised the issue in the House that the farmers of my constituency in particular have been suffering owing to the illegal influx of Chinese garlic. I also raised the issues of strengthening the rail network in Himachal Pradesh, four-laning of the road to Baddi, financial assistance for victims of natural disasters in the state and bringing apple crop under crop insurance scheme.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

When I raised the issue of strengthening the rail connectivity to Shimla, I got assurance that Vista Dome would be started on the heritage railway track from Kalka to Shimla, which will be an added tourist attraction. I have also raised the issue of a train for Paonta Sahib. The passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was the high point in terms of reforms it is going to bring for the nation. Even the One Nation, One Election Bill will bring a number of reforms in terms of checking huge expenditure incurred on elections.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The number of sittings are adequate provided the House is allowed to work effectively and there are no disruptions. The Opposition does not have issues and thus they keep creating non-issues and stall the House proceedings. The Opposition needs to behave responsibly and should not oppose just for the sake of opposing as every disruption means wastage of not just time but also taxpayers’ money.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

The best way to raise the issues of the constituency is the Question Hour where you not only get a written reply but also assurance from the ministry concerned on every issue raised. You also have Zero Hour to raise the issues apart from actively participating in debates.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are your plans ahead?

I am satisfied with the progress made for the strengthening of the road infrastructure be it four-laning or expansion of roads. Most of the road infrastructure has been strengthened under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. My priority is to build two gyms in each of the 17 assembly constituencies. For women empowerment, I would like to set up sanitary napkin plants in Solan and Shimla. Apart from this, I want to start mobile laboratories, especially in rural areas of my constituency.