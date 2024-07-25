House meet on July 26: Chandigarh MC plans to e-auction taxi stands

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to e-auction all the 61 taxi stands in the city, keeping in view the delayed fees from operators. The agenda will be discussed for approval during the upcoming house meeting on July 26 (Friday). The Chandigarh MC proposed that the licensee would construct a pre-fabricated structure of size 12ft x 12ft at their own cost. This will include a toilet as per approved drawing. The licensee will display the rates of hiring of taxis on the pre-fabricated shelters. (HT Photo)

In the agenda, the civic body officials said, “Out of 61 stands, the physical possession of three taxi stands was already with the MC and possession of eight stands has recently been taken on June 26 on account of non-payment of outstanding dues. The possession of the remaining the 50 taxi stands continues to be with occupiers/allotees.”

As on October 2023, the civic body recovered ₹4.21 crore as outstanding dues from these 50 taxi stand operators, whereas the total dues were calculated at ₹6 crore.

“Taxi stands whose possession is with it may be allotted for three years extendable up to five years, through e-auction. Allot taxi stands in the favour of owners/ occupiers on ‘as is where is basis’ who have cleared the dues, for one year as per approved terms and conditions. After completion of one year, these taxi stands will also be allotted/ re-allotted through e-auction,” the proposal read.

In the proposal, the civic body said taxi operators will have to pay a quarterly fee and the rates fixed included ₹16,105 per month for an area up to 1500 sq ft (10 taxis allowed); ₹24,158 per month for area more than 1500 sq ft (15 taxis allowed); and ₹32,210 per month for area above 2500 sq ft (20 taxis allowed).

The corporation also proposed that the licensee would construct a pre-fabricated structure of size 12ft x 12ft at their own cost. This will include a toilet as per approved drawing. The licensee will display the rates of hiring of taxis on the pre-fabricated shelters. Different fines for different violations have also been fixed.

The civic body attempted a similar initiative last year but encountered setbacks when taxi stand allottees filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana high court. They sought to overturn the MC’s order, arguing that they were not adequately considered, faced exorbitant rent with 24% interest and 18% GST without justification, and were not given a hearing opportunity. The petition also requested the court to prevent the civic body from cancelling the allotments or, alternatively, to stay any coercive actions.

In response, the court instructed the MC to unlock the temporary structures for taxi drivers and consider the petitioners’ proposals, aiming for an amicable resolution. Consequently, the MC unlocked the sealed stands and asked the allottees to settle their dues, which have now been paid, enabling the way for e-auction.