Houses in Chandigarh villages outside ‘lal dora’ to remain illegal: Centre

In a setback to thousands of residents of 22 villages of Chandigarh with houses outside the Lal Dora and awaiting regularisation, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has categorically stated that these constructions will not be regularised. Regularisation of constructions outside the Lal dora in Chandigarh remained a burning topic in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, with both the Congress and the BJP promising to regularise the constructions in their respective manifestos. (HT File Photo for representation)

“Lal Dora will not be extended as the development of Chandigarh is governed strictly as per notified Master Plan of Chandigarh. The same is applicable till 2031,” stated the MHA in its reply to a question asked by local member of Parliament Manish Tewari on the regularisation of the same in the Parliament.

Lal Dora is an extension of the village habitation, which can be used by the villagers for non-agricultural purposes only, like for keeping livestock. The land revenue department originally marked these areas by tying a red thread (Lal Dora) as a boundary. Any construction on the agricultural land beyond this boundary is illegal.

Regularisation of constructions outside the Lal dora in Chandigarh remained a burning topic in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, with both the Congress and the BJP promising to regularise the constructions in their respective manifestos.

Political parties and village residents have been consistently asking for extension of Lal Dora and regularisation of constructions outside it. Hundreds of cases are pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court and SDM courts on the issue.

The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act restricts constructions in the periphery of around 16 km (controlled area) of the city, which covers these areas. The high court has also imposed restrictions on construction for protection of the Sukhna Catchment Area.

Yet, these constructions continue to crop up in most villages such as Kishangarh-Manimajra, Hallomajra, Maloya, areas around Bapu Dham near Sukhna Choe, Khuda Ali Sher and Kaimbwala, among others.

Reacting to the reply by the MHA, Tewari said it was fairly evident from the answer that the government had no plans to extend the Lal Dora of the 22 villages in the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh municipal corporation to provide relief to the dwellers. “This militates against the manifesto promises of the BJP,” he said.

What was the question

MP Manish Tewari had raised the question regarding Lal Dora in the Parliament, asking the MHA the extent to which the revenue concept of Lal Dora was still relevant for the development of 22 villages in Chandigarh that were included in the municipal corporation between 2015-18.

He also asked whether the Union government was aware that the Chandigarh administration has decided to disconnect water connections in 22 villages outside the Lal Dora area.

“If so, what measures are being taken to meet the basic needs of affected residents, given that the Lal Dora concept is outdated for urban village development? Whether the government plan to regularise areas outside Lal Dora in Chandigarh and what steps are being implemented to accelerate this process and if so, the details thereof whether there is a timeline to update the Master Plan of Chandigarh to accommodate the current and future needs of residents outside Lal Dora in the 22 urban villages and if so, the details thereof?”

In response, the minister of state in the ministry of home affairs Nityanad Rai stated that development outside Lal Dora was regulated by the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, which has been notified in exercise of powers under the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952 and the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

As per The Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, no person is allowed to erect or re-erect any building in area outside Lal Dora without previous permission of the deputy commissioner. Any construction outside Lal Dora without approval of competent authority is violation of this Act. The release of water connection in the erstwhile villages of Chandigarh, which are now within municipal limits, is governed by the Chandigarh Water Supply Bylaws, 2011, wherein the municipal corporation can release water connections only within the red line/Lal Dora.

“Disconnection of unauthorised water connections is a continuous process and is undertaken by municipal authorities from time to time. The development of Chandigarh is governed strictly as per notified Master Plan of Chandigarh. The same is applicable till 2031,” stated the reply.

Last week, MHA had similarly said no to regularisation of changes in Chandigarh Housing Board houses.