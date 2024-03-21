Houses not yet vacated; Ludhiana admn issues notice to bureaucrats

House Allotment Committee chairman-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has taken a firm stance against IAS/PCS officers who have prolonged their stay in government residences despite being transferred to other districts several months ago. Ludhiana DC has also called for an assessment of penal rent for those officials who have overstayed. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The action has been taken after officials, who have been posted in the district for the smooth conduct of the elections, were unable to get government houses to stay with their families.

Expressing concern over the unauthorised occupation of government properties, the DC has initiated measures to ensure compliance with regulations. Notably, the DC has called for an assessment of penal rent for those officials who have overstayed.

The move comes in the wake of similar actions taken by the municipal corporation (MC), which issued notices to police officers and civic body officials residing in MC properties without proper authorisation and allotment. Many of these individuals have been living without official allotment letters and have neglected to pay their electricity bills.

Speaking on the matter, the deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of facilitating smooth electoral processes in districts by ensuring proper housing arrangements for officials. However, exemptions have been granted to those officers who have provided clarifications and adhered to transfer timelines as per regulations.

According to the rules, penal rent will not be applied for the initial two months of residence for officers required to conduct electoral duties. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have sent notices to the officers staying at the civic body houses and now we are also going to issue the notice taking care of the penal rent assessment.”

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a member of the public action committee, called for intervention from the Punjab chief secretary and the election commission to prevent the misuse of government accommodations by politicians for personal gain during the electoral period.

IAS Sandeep Kumar, now posted as the Tarn Taran DC, said, “My kids are studying at a Ludhiana school. Now that their session has completed, and after getting all certificates from the school, I will be shifting to the present posting place.”

PCS Poonam Preet Kaur said, “We will comply with the government guidelines.”

IAS Harjinder Singh, currently serving as the Patiala ADC (D), stated, “I have not even completed two months in this position, and I am yet to secure an accommodation in Patiala. The process of obtaining a residence in my designated posting area is underway, and I will vacate this house as soon I receive the new accommodation.”

PCS Swati Tiwana was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach her.