HP assembly adopts resolution to legalise cannabis cultivation

The state assembly on Friday passed a resolution to legalise cannabis cultivation after going through a special committee report that recommended allowing the controlled cultivation of the plant for medicinal and industrial purposes. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the assembly session. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

State revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who presented a report in the assembly on Friday, said, “During the previous sessions, a proposal regarding cannabis cultivation was introduced. Following discussions, the chief minister formed a committee. This committee was tasked with gathering public opinions and feedback on cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal purposes.”

“The committee, comprising members from both the government and Opposition, visited various districts to engage with public representatives and held meetings. We also travelled to neighbouring states, including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh, to gain insights on the subject,” the minister told reporters.

Notably, the assembly had discussed the possibility of legalising cannabis cultivation during the Budget Session of 2023. A panel of MLAs from both sides, led by Negi, was formed to examine the feasibility of this move. The committee has now also highlighted cannabis’ potential as an economic asset for the state.

Negi added that the committee had submitted the report to the assembly, making it clear that there were no public objections to the proposal. “Our goal is to optimise the use of our resources. There is significant interest from the people from outside wanting to come to Himachal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes,” he added.

The minister said cannabis which will be cultivated will contain less than 0.3% THC for industrial purposes, for which SOPs have been given to the government. Industrial hemp can be used to produce hundreds of products. For medicinal use, cannabis will be grown in a controlled manner.

The department of agriculture/horticulture, in coordination with research and development experts and universities, will develop seed banks for cannabis cultivation. In the meantime, specialised staff will be provided to the Excise Department to handle the additional work.

The special committee was tasked with examining the issue of legalising the cultivation of cannabis/hemp (excluding “charas”) in the state for medicinal, scientific, and industrial purposes, as provided under Sections 10 and 14 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, read with Rule 29 of the Himachal Pradesh NDPS Rules, 1989.

The committee, which was constituted in April 2023, included scientists, horticulture experts, and members of all political parties. They held meetings with representatives of local Gram Panchayats in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan to gather public opinion on cannabis cultivation in the state.

The committee’s recommendations, which were accepted, include amending the Himachal Pradesh NDPS Rules of 1985 to permit, control, and regulate the cultivation of cannabis plants, along with the production, manufacture, possession, transport, and inter-state movement.