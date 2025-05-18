HP board Class 12 results out, girls top all 3 streams

Girls topped the science, arts and commerce streams of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in March, the results of which were declared on Saturday. An overall pass percentage of 83.16% was registered this year as compared to 73.76% in 2024. A total of 86,373 students had taken the Class 12 exams, of which 71,591 passed, 8,581 failed and 5,847 got compartment. (Representational image)

Mehak, a student of St DR Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret in Una district, topped the science stream in the state with 97.2%, Ankita from Government Senior Secondary School at Rait in Kangra district was declared first in the arts stream with a score of 96.6% and Payal Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School, Chanour in Kangra district, topped the commerce stream with 96.4%.

An overall pass percentage of 83.16% was registered this year as compared to 73.76% in 2024. A total of 86,373 students had taken the Class 12 exams, of which 71,591 passed, 8,581 failed and 5,847 got compartment.

The pass percentage was 79.4% in 2023 and 93.9% in 2022.

This year, girls outperformed boys overall, with a pass percentage of 87.49% against 78.99%. Of the 41,283 girls who took the exam, 36,904 passed, compared to 34,687 out of 43,910 boys getting through.

Of 75 students in the merit list, 61 are girls. The list has 40 students from government schools and 35 from private institutions.

Students can check their results on the board website, www.hpbose.org, and can also get information about the results at the board headquarters on phone numbers 01892-242139 (Mandi, Lahaul Spiti), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur), 242142 (Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu), 242150 (Una, Solan, Sirmaur) on working days from 10am to 5pm.

Congratulating the students, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it reflects the importance of commitment and zeal towards academic pursuits and success in life. He also lauded the efforts of parents, teachers and well-wishers in guiding the students.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said this success was a result of the students’ hard work, dedication and perseverance.