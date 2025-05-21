HP board to revise Class 12 English paper result

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will revise the results of Class 12 English paper after many students were found to have secured low scores, board officials said, adding that the discrepancies were a result of “human error”. The results of Class 12 exams conducted by the HPBOSE in March, were declared on Saturday. (HT File)

Board secretary Vishal Sharma on Tuesday said “human error” led to discrepancies in the evaluation of the English paper for some students.

“We received multiple representations indicating that some students, despite being otherwise good performers, had unexpectedly low scores in the English paper,” he said, and added, “an extensive investigation was conducted and we found that the issue was not with the computer system or the process itself, but a human error.”

The results of Class 12 exams conducted by the HPBOSE in March, were declared on Saturday.

According to Sharma, the branch responsible for providing the answer key to computer processing unit mistakenly submitted the wrong key, which led to inaccurate evaluation.

“We regret the error. We have identified the issue and are taking corrective measures,” he said. “The revised results are being compiled, and we expect to release them by Wednesday,” he said.

During the exams, the issue had originated in the Chuvadi area of Chamba district, where the English paper cancelled after it came to fore that the question paper was opened ahead of the scheduled date at a government school.The paper was re-conducted later. According to reports, the old answer key was mistakenly uploaded instead of the revised one.

“Students need not worry about results. We have found that the maximum students are getting higher scores. If someone gets a lower score in re-evaluation, their grades will remain the same,” Sharma added.

He said the board is taking action against the board officials responsible for the error.