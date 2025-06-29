HP cabinet approves emergency centre in panchayats, interest subsidy for solar projects

Himachal Pradesh government to set up Emergency Response Centre in all panchayats in the state. This decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a cabinet meeting in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet gave its consent for Panchayat Emergency Response Centre in each of the 3,645 panchayats of the state to ensure effective response in the event of natural disasters to save the human lives and properties.

The decision comes after the state witnessed flashfloods and cloudburst on Wednesday with the onset of monsoon in the state.

Apart from this the Cabinet in order to encourage self-employment and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, approved the provision of interest subsidies for the establishment of solar power projects.

Under this initiative, a 5% interest subsidy will be provided for solar projects ranging from 100 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas, while a 4% subsidy will be extended for projects with capacities between 250 KW and 2 MW in non-tribal regions.

The Cabinet also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between HIMURJA and selected Gram Panchayats for the installation of 500 KW solar power plants in 100 panchayats under the Green Panchayat Scheme. Each project is expected to generate revenue of approximately ₹25 lakh per month. 30% of the earnings will go to HIMURJA, 20% to the state government, and 40% to the respective gram panchayats.

An additional 10% share will be allocated to gram panchayats specifically for the welfare of orphans and widows.

Cabinet also approved the reclassification of pay matrix Level-11 posts from Group-B to Group-C. With this decision, only bonafide Himachali candidates will be eligible to apply for these reclassified Group-C posts. Earlier, these Level-11 posts were categorised under Group-B, and the recruitment was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, which allowed applicants from across the country.

Post-reclassification, the recruitment process will be handled by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, in accordance with the procedures applicable to Group-C positions.

Other decisions

Honorarium of multi task workers of the Public Works Department from ₹5,000 to ₹5,500 per month approved, benefitting around 5,000 workers.

Milk Incentive Scheme to be introduced for farmers supplying milk to eligible non-government dairy cooperative societies, under which a subsidy of ₹3 per litre will be provided to milk producers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Shifting of the office of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation from Shimla to Dharamsala approved. This move aligns with the declaration of Kangra as the Tourism Capital of the state and aims to help decongest Shimla city.

To create and fill up 101 posts of various categories in the Police Lines of District Police Dehra.