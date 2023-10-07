News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP CM Sukhu’s college friends donate 2.05 lakh for disaster relief

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 07, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that contributions like these demonstrate the spirit of unity and compassion that runs through society during times of crisis

Friends of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from his alma mater, Government Degree College Sanjauli in Shimla district, contributed 2.05 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023. Expressing gratitude, Sukhu said that contributions like these demonstrate the spirit of unity and compassion that runs through society during times of crisis. A delegation of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) also presented a cheque of 2.02 crore to the chief minister towards disaster relief. He said the state government is upgrading Nalagarh-Bharatgarh road as four-lane to facilitate the industrialists and other commuters.

HP CM Sukhu’s college friends donate <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.05 lakh for disaster relief (HT Photo)
