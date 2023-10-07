Friends of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from his alma mater, Government Degree College Sanjauli in Shimla district, contributed ₹2.05 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023. Expressing gratitude, Sukhu said that contributions like these demonstrate the spirit of unity and compassion that runs through society during times of crisis. A delegation of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) also presented a cheque of ₹2.02 crore to the chief minister towards disaster relief. He said the state government is upgrading Nalagarh-Bharatgarh road as four-lane to facilitate the industrialists and other commuters.

HP CM Sukhu’s college friends donate ₹ 2.05 lakh for disaster relief (HT Photo)